The Jump Scares Come Home In The First Trailer For ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 4’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series has been around for less than a year, but it’s somehow already fallen victim to formula. The first three games in the series were basically all the same: You’re a security guard who has to watch the monitors at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and many, many jump scares ensue.

Well, believe it or not, things are actually changing for the fourth and (supposedly) final entry in the series. This time, we leave Freddy’s with the animatronic horror apparently following you back to your house. Also, it looks like instead of watching monitors; you move around the house freely, using a flashlight to keep a lookout for evil bears and bunnies. If you enjoyed the original Freddy’s, but have tuned out since, this looks like it may be the place to get back into the series.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 comes out sometime in August, likely on the 8th, which is when the original game came out a year ago.

via VG 24/7