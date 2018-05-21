‘Fortnite’ Creator Epic Games Is Doing The Right Thing By Creating A $100 Million Esports Prize Pool

#eSports #Video Games
Entertainment Editor
05.21.18

Epic Games

Fortnite is the biggest game in the world right now, with millions of players logging in across the globe every day. Celebrities from J.J. Watt to Drake are playing the game daily, bringing in even more fans to the free-to-play game that’s enthralled the world with its controlled chaos.

But the battle royale genre that Fortnite has seemingly perfected doesn’t lend itself well to the eSports scene. There are too many variables, too much randomness to the drops and the gear that’s spread throughout the island. How would the world’s biggest game create a coherent and meaningful competitive scene?

That’s a question that will have to be answered soon, as Fortnite creator Epic Games has announced a $100 million prize pool for their upcoming competitions. What’s fascinating, is that it seems like what Fortnite does in the space will be completely different than what other, traditional eSports do. Here’s their somewhat vague, but promising description:

In the 2018 – 2019 season, Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions. We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game.

Destructoid presented this tweet to put things in perspective:

