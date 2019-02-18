Getty Image

The notorious Fyre Festival has captured the internet’s imagination multiple times since its flame-out two years back. The initial fascination with seeing a luxury music festival implode on the launchpad was just the first time Ja Rule and Co’s grifting captivated social media. It has since sparked a pair of documentaries — which have also sparked memes of their own.

But now it seems the world of video games has its own Fyre Festival after a disaster of a festival revolving around the massively popular game Fortnite. to make this absolutely clear, Epic — which makes Fortnite — had nothing to do with “Fortnite Live,” a two-day festival held near Norwich, England.

According to The Guardian, hundreds of people have asked for refunds after the festival was “branded a shambles,” which is a delightfully English way of saying it was a complete disaster. “Fortnite Live” cost 12 euros to attend, with unlimited access wristbands costing an extra 20 euros. But once patrons waited through extremely long lines to get in, they didn’t actually have all that much to do.

Visitors said there were not enough activities for the estimated 2,800 who turned up. There was also only space for four children to practice archery at the same time and just one climbing wall tower with room for three climbers.

Here is an image of that climbing wall.