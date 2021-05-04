A leaked quarterly business report from Epic games reveals the studio might have quite a bit in store for Fortnite fans in the coming years. According to the report, Epic is planning to add an arcade basketball mode to the game with an accompanying “Downtown Dunk” event that will feature NBA stars LeBron James and Zion Williamson front-and-center. In addition, Epic is also bringing some of the most iconic celebrities and characters from across numerous properties to the popular battle royale game. Among those revealed are:

LeBron James

The Rock

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Samus Aran (Metroid)

Naruto (Naruto)

Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

The Bride/Beatrix Kiddo (Kill Bill)

Snake Plissken (Escape From New York)

John McClane (Die Hard)

While the document was never intended to be made public — and therefore could be inaccurate or perhaps overly ambitious — several of the ideas mentioned have already come to life. These ideas include the popular Marvel crossover event as well as the game’s skin partnership with Brazilian soccer star Neymar and streamer LazarBeam.

The leak comes as a result of the ongoing Epic v. Apple lawsuit, which started last year when Epic “declared war on Apple” following a dispute over in-app purchases. This accusation resulted in Fortnite being taken off the app store indefinitely and led to further escalation from both sides. As of yesterday, the Epic vs. Apple trial has officially started, with sessions being held daily Monday-Thursday for the next three weeks until a decision is eventually reached.