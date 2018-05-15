Thanos Leaves ‘Fortnite’ Soon, So Wield The Infinity Gauntlet And Dab While You Can

#Marvel
Entertainment Editor
05.15.18

Epic Games

As quickly as it began, Thanos’ reign on Fortnite‘s island of chaos will come to an end sometime today, May 15. It was great while it lasted, and the Infinity War “limited time” crossover event truly was limited to just a few days, and while fans are calling for Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet to stay as a regular mode for the uber-popular game, it’s not happening. Dance while you can, Mad Titans.

Maybe, if fans are lucky, the mode can pop up again around the blu-ray release, and then when Avengers 4/Infinity War Part 2 drops in theaters. Otherwise, it feels like this was an expensive, brief, and effective marketing stunt that could’ve been something that would be part of the lexicon forever.

Or maybe this is only the beginning. The basic premise of the ultra-powerful singular character in a relatively asymmetrical competition could definitely go places. Thor’s hammer could basically be the Infinity Gauntlet if they wanted to bring more Marvel characters into play, or maybe Iron Man’s suit. Anything. They can get creative on this, and the collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel has been so successful in enthralling the culture that there’s no way they exit without a followup in place. In other words: Winter Soldier crossover, please.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSavengers: infinity warMarvel

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP