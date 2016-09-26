Five Games: ‘Forza Horizon 3’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

09.26.16 1 year ago
gammasquadforzahorizon3

Microsoft

Keeping track of all the games arriving each week on PC, handhelds, consoles and mobile is no easy track, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every week in Five Games, I separate the wheat from the chaff and pick the titles you need to pay attention to.

We recently freshened up the Five Games format a bit. The Pick of the Week is now listed first, and the rest of the games are filed under headings that will hopefully be more helpful for you. Looking for the latest indie hotness? Check the Steam picks. Want to download something for your Xbox One or PS4 on a Saturday night? Hit up the Console Downloads section. So, without further ado…

Pick of the Week

Forza Horizon 3 (PC & Xbox One, Sep. 27)

The Microsoft-exclusive Forza series returns, and looks to be more impressive than ever. Like past games in the spin-off series, Forza Horizon 3 lets you race across a large open world (based on real-life Australian landmarks in this case), but now there’s also a simulation aspect to the game. You’re now the boss of the Horizon Festival, and can hire and fire racers, and design custom courses as you see fit.

Forza Horizon 3 is all about variety and versatility, and according to our own Jason Nawara, the game delivers a racing experience that should please casual and hardcore gamers alike. You can read our full review here.

