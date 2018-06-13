battle royale games in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/mf2i3RBfqu — JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) June 10, 2018

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is back for another year, with video game companies presenting their new wares starting last weekend and ending this Thursday. We’ve already seen the new Halo game (Halo Infinite), the new Fallout game (Fallout 76), and the line-up of (almost) everyone in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We’ve also summarized Sony’s packed presentation. But we haven’t rounded up the funniest reactions to E3 2018 until now. Below are some of our favorite tweets about the first half of this year’s offerings.

Many of the jokes were about the Nintendo presentation, which included the announcement of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the statement, “Everyone is here!” Well, not everyone…