You Can Create A Remarkably Accurate Version Of Game Of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’

While there is a very promising-looking Game of Thrones title on the way from Telltale Games, it unfortunately won’t feature Daenerys Targenyen as played on TV by the beguiling Emilia Clarke. So, what’s a gamer hoping for a digital Mother of Dragons to do? Well, BioWare’s new epic RPG Dragon Age: Inquisition comes with some impressively versatile character creation tools, which, as it turns out, can be used to create a remarkably accurate Daenerys.

Here’s a few shots of digital Daenerys courtesy of Imgur user Kill3rew0k…

Damn, not bad. Nice to know pretty much any TV character you want can be in the game. Of course I mostly watch cooking shows and pro wrestling – to conquer the world of Dragon Age: Inquisition with Randy Savage or Gordon Ramsay, that is the question.

Via The Escapist