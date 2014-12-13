Game On: The Xbox One Topped The Playstation 4 In Black Friday Sales

I called it. Earlier this year, I predicted that despite all the early bad press and hurt gamer feelings, the Xbox One would end up rallying and surpass the PS4 by the end of the year, and Microsoft’s console has done just that, besting the PS4 during the busiest shopping month of the year.
While we don’t have exact figures, the Xbox One had its best month ever in November and was officially the best-selling console in the US and UK according to sales tracker NDP. Also, more games were sold for Xbox One than any other system. Granted, Microsoft had better bundles and deals than Sony this Black Friday, but that’s really beside the point – the important take-away is that mainstream consumers, the people that actually decide the fate of gaming consoles, are responding to the new, stripped-down Xbox One.
Of course it wasn’t a bad Black Friday for anybody – Sony may have been beaten, but everything points to them coming in a close second, and Black Friday even spurred Nintendo’s Wii U to its best week of sales ever.
It’ll be interesting to see where the console race goes from here, but one thing is clear – a wider audience is finally embracing this generation of consoles, and that means Sony now has a fight on their hands.
Via Eurogamer
Wow. They only had to dunno half the tech they sold it with, include some free games and drop the price to 329, but they won one month! That’ll show Sony
*dump
*While we don’t have exact figures*
And probably not even that.
It’ll show ’em if they keep winning months afterwards.
Consoles have always been sold at a loss. The ridiculous price of the games is where they really get you.
349$ compared to 399$. PS4 is way better anyhow.
Guess Sony should just give up.
So following that analogy… what’s up with WiiU?
Following that analogy, the Wii U’s cell phone was hacked and all its nude selfies leaked. And people downloaded them for damn sure.
Wii U is a crackwhore with a heart of gold. We call her Wendy U.
I’ve never understood the point of console wars from the consumer perspective. What’s the end game? Do Sony fans want every gamer on their system, and likewise with Microsoft? I love Xbox, and I personally hate the play station experience, but I’m glad it exists for people who prefer it. Does one fan base just expect that suddenly the opposition will give up, and all the players from the other side will have to come over and be shunned?
My thought is that being a part of the “winning” team opens up exclusives nowadays. Sony is getting exclusive content on multiple major games and if they continue to lead, that isn’t likely to change because they have the power of having the bigger consumer base. But I definitely want competition to stick around.
Mostly it’s about control of the market; the biggest console gets to make the rules. Also for Microsoft, this is something of a validation after burning a substantial market lead to the ground in one press conference.
Yeah, if Xbox One starts winning a few more months I don’t see that $400 PS4 price tag sticking for long.
A wider audience is finally embracing this generation of consoles because enough games are now being made for them that aren’t being made available for the previous generation.
I bought a Wii U on Black Friday and I regret nothing. It’s the perfect secondary console.
I think, flat out, anyone who owns a xbone/ ps4 and buy the other one is retarded. They’re the same machine except a super small handful of games
Could just be that the PS4 has sold so many that the only other option for those people was the XOne to get their exclusives. That and the price cuts.
I can’t read your news over my Bloodborneboner.
They actually do have exact numbers, and have had them for 2 days…I guess old news is better than any news
[www.geekwire.com]
They still have a long way to go to top the PS4.
From an article from a month ago:
Since launch, the PS4 has shipped 13.5 million PlayStation 4’s. Microsoft hasn’t revealed exact Xbox One numbers since April when we heard that the tech giant had shipped 5 million Xbox One units. We do know it has shipped another 3.5 million Xbox One/Xbox 360 consoles after then (2.4 million this past quarter, and 1.1 million the quarter before). So we’re likely looking at a total of around 7 million Xbox Ones.
Source: [betanews.com]
Microsoft beat Sony in one month of sales by selling 1.2 million units.
While the Xbox One dominated this year’s post-Thanksgiving shopping craze, the PlayStation 4 continues to rule over the worldwide market with an estimated 13.5 million units sold as of September this year. The Nintendo Wii U comes in second with 7.29 million while Microsoft’s Xbox One is estimated to have sold 6.7 to 7.35 million.
While the Xbox One has more than likely outsold the Wii U by now, they will still have a looooong way to go to outsell Sony worldwide.
On a side note. Sony is going to start selling the PS4 in China, the most populated country in the world, on January 11th. Xbox One sold 100,000 units in China at it’s launch,but I predict the PS4 will sell much better.
[www.gameinformer.com]
I myself have no interest in the Xbox One. I did not have a 360 either. I have a very stout P.C. and Microsoft’s “Exclusives” ,other than Halo and Forza, always end up on P.C. So I really do not need an Xbox One.
When games like The Order 1886, Bloodborne, and Uncharted release, games that are exclusive to the PS4, there will be a good spike in PS4 sales.
I do not see MS taking over Sony in world wide sales. I think the PS4 will eventually be a world breaker in home console sales in it’s lifetime.
It is just good to see the world of gaming still feeling energized, and no matter your console preference, Game On.
Yeah they’re not catching up anytime soon. Unless people just stop buying PS4’s all together
It is worth noting that we’ve had two consoles sell ten million units in their first year. That has quite literally never happened before. That’s something to marvel at.
THANKS OBAMA.
I just called Japan to tell them the news and they asked me, “What the fuck is an Xbox One?”
How is Sony bankrolling their exclusives? I thought they were losing money basically everywhere.
This is so funny to read after reading the January NPD numbers.