Game On: The Xbox One Topped The Playstation 4 In Black Friday Sales

I called it. Earlier this year, I predicted that despite all the early bad press and hurt gamer feelings, the Xbox One would end up rallying and surpass the PS4 by the end of the year, and Microsoft’s console has done just that, besting the PS4 during the busiest shopping month of the year.

While we don’t have exact figures, the Xbox One had its best month ever in November and was officially the best-selling console in the US and UK according to sales tracker NDP. Also, more games were sold for Xbox One than any other system. Granted, Microsoft had better bundles and deals than Sony this Black Friday, but that’s really beside the point – the important take-away is that mainstream consumers, the people that actually decide the fate of gaming consoles, are responding to the new, stripped-down Xbox One.

Of course it wasn’t a bad Black Friday for anybody – Sony may have been beaten, but everything points to them coming in a close second, and Black Friday even spurred Nintendo’s Wii U to its best week of sales ever.

It’ll be interesting to see where the console race goes from here, but one thing is clear – a wider audience is finally embracing this generation of consoles, and that means Sony now has a fight on their hands.

Via Eurogamer