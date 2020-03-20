GameStop Closed California Stores After Initially Declaring Itself ‘Essential Retail’

On Thursday, GameStop sent a memo to employees that detailed why they’re staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming the video game emporium that can also fix your iPhone is “essential retail.” A day later — and following widespread outrage that a company willing to give you a few bucks for a copy of Anthem would consider itself as important as a grocery store or pharmacy in a global medical crisis — the company has changed course.

According to Kotaku, the retailer has ordered its stores closed in California following a rough few days for the company where they were criticized for not offering proper cleaning supplies to locations and not limiting crowds enough at launch events for new games.

“We are closing our stores in California,” the company told stores according to Kotaku. “The closure will remain in effect until further notice as we obtain more information from the California Governor’s Office.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, a GameStop representative clarified the wording of their memo, claiming that the company helps people “work from home” and provides an important service.

A spokesperson told EW that news headlines about the “essential retail” memo “unfortunately has taken out of context the positioning we were trying to provide concerning the products GameStop [sells] that does help folks be able to work from home during this unprecedented time.”

As more cities and states order businesses to close unless absolutely essential, it seems retailers like GameStop will be forced to close regardless of how they classify themselves. It’s a worrying time right now, and if you really need to get Animal Crossing today, you can always opt for a digital code like most other folks these days.