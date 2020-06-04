Streetwear And Luxury Brands Are The Future Of Gaming Fashion

The world of eSports is beginning to look more like the traditional sports landscape in a variety of ways. Competitive video games like Overwatch League and League of Legends are getting more airtime on TV, and the absence of sports in recent months thrust sports sims like Madden and NBA 2K on ESPN and showcased pro gamers in a new light.

As eSports leagues get bigger, though, one emerging trend is that they’re actually starting to look a lot less like the sports we’re familiar with. When it comes to fashion in particular, the eSports world has seen an influx of luxury brand influence and streetwear collaborations that have changed the look of competitive gaming in a big way. Some of these changes are more subtle than others. Louis Vuitton, for example, in 2019 made a case for the League of Legends World Championship trophy and released a digital capsule collection designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

The trophy case is literally ceremonial, but the Summoner’s Cup joins other trophies like the FIFA World Cup, the Davis Cup and the trophies awarded to winners of the French Open at Roland Garros as prizes wrapped in the company’s signature wordmark. Deals like these work both ways: it legitimizes eSports in a distinct visual way, and these luxury brands see the huge streaming numbers eSports events get as an opportunity to get more eyeballs on their products.

“The eSports audience is global, highly engaged, and has grown to a scale that is on par with some of the biggest sports and entertainment audiences in the world,” said Naz Aletaha, head of global eSports partnerships and business development at Riot Games, which owns League of Legends. “Brands see value in reaching this increasingly hard-to-reach, digital-first audience by connecting with their passion points and elevating their gaming and eSports experiences.”

Aletaha related it to how companies partner with traditional sports leagues and teams. But for streetwear designers, the relationship is often more personal. Streetwear and music artist Joe Perez cited his love of Call of Duty first and foremost when it came to his decision to partner with its eSports league on a design project.

“I kind of got involved myself about a year and a half ago and kind of got lost in the world,” said Perez, Kanye West’s former art director who has also designed album covers for stars Billie Eilish and Janelle Monáe. “I started learning about the culture that’s involved in Call of Duty and how it brought in people from different cultures and backgrounds together. And I really liked that part of the game and the platform.”

Perez designed a limited run hoodie for Call of Duty League’s inaugural season, which had a worldwide tour moved online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two working together is another example of a mutually beneficial partnership at play. His name is significant in the streetwear scene, which lends the upstart Call of Duty League some credibility in a highly competitive fashion world. And for Perez, it’s a chance to transform an industry whose early eSports “jerseys” looked more like NASCAR fire suits or ad-filled pro bowling gear than something LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma would wear casually.