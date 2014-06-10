GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time (#5 – 1)

And finally we reach the end of our celebration of the best visuals in gaming history. Maybe we missed a few you think we should have included, but hopefully we also made the case for a few games you may have never considered.
Once again, here are the two criteria games on this list had to meet…
a) They need to have been technically impressive at the time they were released, and…
b) They have to have held up aesthetically (or at least have the potential to hold up aesthetically).
Okay, now onto the final five entries in our 50 Best-Looking Games of All Time…
Now that you made a list, be prepared for everyone to hate your list. I may not agree with the picks but it was a fun ride to read and remember these games. Cheers!
*Says “Why is Yoshi’s Island #1 on our list? Because it represents the ideal all video games should pursue when it comes to visuals — create a unique style all your own, then back it up with the best technology available”*
*Ranks Bioshock in the 20’s on same list*
I think this list is by and large pretty good. But if this is the “ideal” for visual design, I don’t know how Bioshock can be outside the top 5.
I dunno — ask the numerous commenters who thought we ranked BioShock too high!
I think that ideal is supposed to apply to pretty much every game on this list.
I love Bioshock but it’s fine where it is on the list.
Not saying Bioshock is definitively in the top 5 (although I would probably put it there). I’m saying that if that’s your criteria, it’s tough to name 5 games who did it better than Bioshock. A lot of those other games may look good, but ultimately, they didn’t have any “unique style.”
tell me ‘Journey’ isn’t stunning… 50 places on the list and it doesnt factor? that is your only true error on the list. Truly well played for putting Shadow at number 2
It is, but it wasn’t anything impressive technically — the list was specifically designed so it wouldn’t be laden with recent stylish indie games. Fez isn’t on the list either. Or Child of Light. That said, I’ll admit, if there’s a mistake on this list it’s the lack of Journey.
Agreed, Nate – Journey is an incredible game, but not because of the graphics. Its somewhat minimalist environment, while a definite plus, doesn’t lend it to showing off too much graphically. Everything that made the game as beautiful as it is comes more from the variety of the level design and the beyond-perfect music. Dat ending.
Child of Light indie game? Or what I did not understand? Because that’s a beautiful game.
I gotta say, since this is a list I have to weigh in…. Final fantasy 7 deserves to be on this list for two reasons.
1. Gun arms.
2. TIFA.
FFVII has aged baaaadly though. Compare it to FFIX on the same console, and there’s no way VII deserves a spot.
I repeat, CGI tifa
@ Nate Birch
It aged quickly also, Its one of my favorite games but jesus it has not held up visually.
FFVIII is much better looking and yet it sucks.
I loved Final Fantasy VIII, emo Squall aside.
FFVII came out before IX so you would expect the new one to look better. But when VII came out it, especially the cut scenes, were mind blowing.
Using the reasoning by which lots of other games made this list, FF7 DEFINITELY deserves to be here. Amazing character and environment design + the FMV was ballin at the time. PS1 era games have essentially all aged badly but that didn’t stop them from including Crash Bandicoot.
I agree FF VII has aged horribly. It looks downright ugly now. By comparison, the 16-bit era Final Fantasies have aged much better. FF V and FFVI both look several orders of magnitude better.
HOW DARE YOU PUT [ZELDA GAME X] INSTEAD OF [ZELDA GAME Y].
Would go well with all the Mario games.
Pretty solid list. Some games I would’ve tossed in there: FreeSpace 2, Journey, Flower, Homeworld 2, The Dig, F-Zero GX, Resident Evil GC, Rogue Squadron II, Wave Race 64 or Blue Storm, Turok 1 or 2, and maybe Starcraft?
I was definitely expecting the Resident Evil remake for the Gamecube on here somewhere. Something about the insane jump in quality from the original version seems to add more weight to its testament.
All good entries. I particularly like the idea of Starcraft. That game blew my mind when it came out and was still in heavy use 10 years later without looking horribly out of date. Consider how much the systems it was played on changed during that period and it really stands out.
Man, you really like stretching articles out to the maximum page limit.
Listen man, people gotta get paid and Uproxx overlords need to be satisfied.
I told myself I wasn’t going to get involved…but you can’t seriously make a list like this and NOT include Super Mario RPG. That game showed the SNES off like no other game – hell, it was a 16 bit cartridge that completely owned certain 32 bit CD-ROM games. There are very few games where I’ve just sat back and marveled at what technology put on my TV screen, and this is one of them.
Also: Boshi, the Fonz of Yoshis.
I realize this list was probably constructed a while ago so including it wasn’t possible, but the new Mario Kart is one of the most (if not the most) visually impressive games I’ve seen. I thought squishy, cartoony Nintendo characters had hit a plateau on the Wii (specifically in Mario Galaxy) but that’s clearly not the case. Every one of the courses looks like it could almost exist in the real world.
No Okami and no Journey? Hit the bricks, list.
no Little Bit Planet :(
Thank you.
Dude where the fuck is Candy Crush?
Opinions, etc. But to rank Zelda 64 over LttP or Minish Cap? Hell, even Wind Waker looks WAY better. Any mention of a N64 game in a list about best looking is definitely a mistake.
That said, as much as I dislike certain aspects of the gameplay of Yoshi’s Island, it’s indeed a beautiful looking game. Good list for reference, even if there are questionable choices.
I’m very disappointed in the lack of Night Trap and Sewer Shark.
If you think RE4 still looks good today, check out the new HD upgrade of the game. Not only are the graphics even better (in full 1080p), but it runs much faster to. No more loading times!!
Great list. I thought for sure this list would make up for the shunning of Little Big Planet on your greatest console games of the past generation but it’s still a no-show. Am I missing something in the criterial? Have you never played the games? Is it number 51? Also curious about the lack of Okami and Ico.
Still an entertaining list. Great work as always. Thanks!
Tempest, FTW. Best graphics of its day.
Solid list, though the absence of Team Fortress 2 makes me very sad.
I was hoping Castlevania SOTN would be on this list. I still play it today and the backgrounds and enemy designs are wonderful to look at.
This.
Pretty happy with where SotC landed. Don’t agree with all, of course, but I can definitely appreciate this list and the reasons behind most decisions.
But what about Okami?
…please don’t make me cry, @lowcalcalzonezone, I’m trying to make my peace…
NOPE!!!!
As I said before, Metroid Prime should probably be in the top 3 and… YEAH…
It really should be # 1. The Gamecube had some good graphics, but really X-Box and PS2 were blowing it out of the water in basically every way.
Metroid Prime showed that in terms of graphical fidelity, the Gamecube could meet and exceed the X-Box.
Not only that, but the Visual Direction. The Art Design. The Animation Direction.
Shit. It all comes together. Metroid Prime is # 1!!!!
# 2???
Grim Fandango.
Such an original looking game and so gorgeous… so beautiful… so… It is being remade!!!!! AWESOME!!!!
# 3 is the Super Mario World.
That had so many colors… the 16-bit revolution was here, which is why…
# 4
Sonic 2 – I will agree here. The amount of color, the animation, and the speed… all together… it was like nothing ever seen before (including Sonic 1). It was so much more detailed. One would really have to slow it down to see the level of detail.
# 5
Majora’s Mask
I believe Ocarina of Time is probably the best game of all time. That being said, Majora’s Mask is a better looking game. It is more detailed than OoT. It has crazier, better, stranger ideas when it comes to Visual Design.
These games should be in the Smithsonion Video Game Display.
Let’s see what happens…
Sooooo…you like Nintendo?
Got it.
Kudos for Chrono Cross. Way to muff the other 40
I mean not really. But holy shit s the top 10 awful. Oot looks terrible now. Yoshi’s Island? Get your cum stains off my article.
It’s my article and I’ll do what I want with it.
It’s a good list, more right than wrong. The one thing I thought might make it that didn’t was Pitfall. It really was astounding to see that coming out of an Atari 2600.
Pretty good list, and I know it is all opinion/subjective…but I find the inclusion of some games puzzling.
After Mario 64, most everything on the N64 was going to be less and less of a technical marvel. Mario 64 came first and it made 3D feel legitimate in the video game world, and it did it better than most of the titles that followed. Sure, Ocarina of Time was more of a connected and much more open world – but was it really that much more of a technical spectacle? And as for aesthetically holding up over time…I’m sorry but in my opinion Ocarina of Time is butt ugly. And Conker’s Bad Fur Day? Really? That’s just a game that is below what the other two I just mentioned brought to the table.
I guess I’m just butthurt that Okami and Valkyria Chronicles didn’t make the list. Granted, they’re not really technically impressive (well, VC’s CANVAS graphics engine most certainly is) but they aesthetically hold up – and will continue to do so – over time.
Why you have DmC on this list as a game that meets either of your 2 criteria is beyond me. That game is relatively pretty with some interesting art design (for the levels anyway) but I wouldn’t say it stands out very much from the majority of the other games of the PS3/X360 gen. (The characters, dialogue, etc. in DmC are pure grabage, however.)
Same for Crash Bandicoot – it is colorful and neat, but I don’t think it stands out that much from other games of its era.
Okay on second thought, Conker’s is probably the prettiest N64 game but it was also at the tail end of the console’s lifecycle. And the PS2 was already on the streets by then. So, not really technically impressive unless we’re talking about maximizing the power of an aged console… (Same can be said of Shadow of the Colossus and The Last of Us, but I love those two games so nothing bad will be said about either!)
I’d argue Perfect Dark was the prettiest game on the N64. Again, at the end of the console’s life cycle, but its lighting effects were way, way ahead of anything else in that generation.
So you made a list of the best looking games OF ALL TIME and apparently didn’t include Okami, huh? Good luck with that, champ. You must really like playing them vidya games.
Yeah, even if you’re not a fan of the game, Okami is easily one of the top 20 best looking games ever. There’s really no debate.
I’ve always thought Okami was super overrated both visually and in terms of gameplay, and Dan didn’t push for it either, so there ya go!
So Okami’s gameplay is super over-rated but you have how many Zelda games on this list? Outside of the brush strokes in Okami, they essentially utilise the exact same style of play.
Plus, I don’t know why you would factor in the gameplay when this list is the 50 BEST LOOKING games of all time but whatever, I know it’s redundant to argue about a list of someone else’s opinions.
It’s just that Okami is OBJECTIVELY one of the, if not THE, best looking games of ALL TIME ALL TIME ALL TIME. Thems facts, Jacks.
Okami effectively brought sumi-e to life. For a list naming Yoshi’s Island #1 because of its ability to create its own quirky art style and own it, to not throw Okami a bone and include it at all is pretty bad.
I agree. You don’t get to like Zelda AND think Okami is overrated in my opinion.
If I’m not mistaken, there’s not a single Dreamcast game on this list. Seems an obvious oversight, considering that DC games were easily the best-looking at their time, even compared to most first gen PS2 titles. Shenmue and Jet Set Radio come to mind, obviously.
As for 2D games, Street Fighter 3rd Strike and Toonstruck are up there. Superb animation.
Good point, Nights, Virtua Fighter (amazing graphics for it’s time) and the Jet Set series would all grace my personal list.
Does nobody remember how mind-blowing Uncharted 2 was in a technical sense? Hell, all the Uncharted games.
“Why is Yoshi’s Island #1 on our list? Because it represents the ideal all video games should pursue when it comes to visuals — create a unique style all your own, then back it up with the best technology available (Yoshi’s Island was secretly the most technically advanced game on the SNES). That’s what making great-looking games is all about.”
If that is your ranking basis, then you should include Spacewar, made in 1961 on the PDP-1. Or any other shitty looking game that was a pioneer and call it “best looking”.
The list is fine…because it’s your opinion. But the idea of the list…I give 1 out of 4 Yoshi Egg Poops.
I was hoping for more than a single token Neo-Geo entry, particularly for Metal Slug to be in the top 10.
Frig yeah, Yoshi’s Island. I’m playing that right now. GTA V can go blow itself. Video games now are too serious and realistic. The physics engines out there now have made most video games unenjoyable for me. I dont want to play something that feels real.
I play video games as an ESCAPE from reality. Also dumb children
/rant
I really have no problem with the top 5. Especially RE4. Gahhh one of the best games EVER MADE FIGHT ME BRO FIGHT ME.
Gameplay-wise it’s still a great game, I have friends who still rock Mercenaries on 4 rather than 5 or 6. And the graphics were great at the time but one of the best looking games of all time? Depends on how you feel about various shades of brown and grey, I guess.
Now Bayonetta, thats a demon slaying game with some visual panache.
As with all online lists, lots of people will give you flak for your choices, or for ranking X above Y, but I just wanted to say I think you guys did a really great job with this.
How the fuck is Child of Light not anywhere on this list?
Did I miss something? I think Okami Is a shoe in for top five… and no mention of Child of Light?
The lack of “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past” troubles me. Way prettier than the other Zeldas on this list. And one of the most pleasant games to look at from the SNES generation as a whole.
I’m surprised there’s no mention of Crysis on here.
come on… Crysis 1 beats most next gen games and Crysis 3 is the best example of what a game can look like when done right. Best looking game ever, far from the best game tho. This is however a list of good looking games, not fun ones. =)