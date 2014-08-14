Get A Taste Of Shangri-La In The Latest ‘Far Cry 4’ Trailer

#Video Games
08.14.14 4 years ago

The first half of the latest Far Cry 4 trailer is stuff we’ve largely seen before — beautiful mountain passes, rampaging elephants and so on, but then things go and get crazy. Apparently the game will feature visits to the spiritual realm of Shangri-La, where you’ll be fighting fire-breathing weirdos with the help of a mystical tiger. Didn’t see that coming!

Check out the trailer below…

So yeah, basically it looks like rather than waiting to get crazy with Blood Dragon-esque DLC, they’re mixing it all up together in the same game. I can dig that.

Via VG 24/7

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSfar cryFar Cry 4Tigersvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP