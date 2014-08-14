Get A Taste Of Shangri-La In The Latest ‘Far Cry 4’ Trailer

The first half of the latest Far Cry 4 trailer is stuff we’ve largely seen before — beautiful mountain passes, rampaging elephants and so on, but then things go and get crazy. Apparently the game will feature visits to the spiritual realm of Shangri-La, where you’ll be fighting fire-breathing weirdos with the help of a mystical tiger. Didn’t see that coming!

Check out the trailer below…

So yeah, basically it looks like rather than waiting to get crazy with Blood Dragon-esque DLC, they’re mixing it all up together in the same game. I can dig that.

Via VG 24/7