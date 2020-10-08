The Antetokounmpo brothers are joining forces to take on a new sport: football. In a video posted to the official Madden Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, some sort of project in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and EA Sports’ longtime football video game joined forces appeared to be on the horizon, although it was unclear exactly what was going on.

A crossover is coming to The Yard #Madden21 👀 10.8.20 pic.twitter.com/mTqpJWvXgE — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 7, 2020

The news ended up becoming official on Thursday morning, when EA Sports announced that Giannis, along with brothers Kostas and Thansis, will enter Madden 21 as playable characters in its brand new game mode, The Yard. While that will be the only place where you’ll see Kostas and Thanasis, Giannis will also pop up in the game’s Superstar KO mode.

The Yard just got Freaky‼️ Play with the Antetokounmpo Bros now in #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/y2T9TEwBSl — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 8, 2020

The addition of the Antetokounmpo brothers to the game marks the first time that NBA players will appear in Madden. The trio will also get custom gear that pays tribute to their childhoods in Greece.

This is the latest in what has been an eventful year for the brothers. Thanasis joined Giannis on the Milwaukee Bucks this season, with the latter winning the league’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards while leading the team to the best record in basketball. Kostas, meanwhile, is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, and is currently one win away from becoming an NBA champion.