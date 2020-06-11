The PlayStation 5 Event Began With A ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Announcement

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event took place on Thursday and featured a number of big announcements, from a first look at the new console to a number of new game announcements.

From the new Spiderman: Miles Morales to Hitman III and Resident Evil 8, there were a number of games that had people fired up, but Sony chose to open their presentation with the announcement that an old game would be “enhanced and expanded” for the PS5. While fans were hoping for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement, they were instead offered a look at what GTA V will look like on the next generation console, with promises of expansion of the GTA world and more online opportunities.

Sony also announced those that play GTA Online on their PlayStation 4 will get $1 million GTA dollars put in their bank account each month leading up to the release of GTA Online on the PS5.

“And starting today, all PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get Grand Theft Auto $1,000,000 deposited within 72 hours into their in-game Maze Bank account each month they play Grand Theft Auto O Online until the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5.”

Given all the new games they showed off on Thursday, it was a bit of a curious choice to lead with a revamped GTA V, but Sony clearly wanted to promote their partnership with Rockstar and felt it was worthy of top-billing.