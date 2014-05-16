‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Will Be Landing On The Xbox One

We all knew it was coming, it was just a question of when. Actually, we bet that line will be in the E3 trailer. Either way, new Halo is getting ready to frag aliens as we speak.
Here’s what we know about Halo 5: Guardians, courtesy of the press release summed up by VG24/7:
- It’s coming Fall 2015
- It’s “a bigger effort” than Halo 4, in terms of content and scope.
- The game engine will be brand new and built around the Xbox One.
- And it’ll run at 60 frames per second.
- The key art tells us there will be a female character in it. Well, we think. Hard to tell with the armor, could just be a skinny dude with overbuilt pecs.
What, no Kinect fea-oh right.
As for the plot, we really wish Microsoft would stop pretending this was the next Star Wars or something, but either way, Master Chief will be going on an emotional journey, eating pudding and exploring his sexuality. Just kidding, he’s going to be shooting aliens, but man, that would be an amazing game. It’d be like Gone Home: Halo Edition.
Anyway, the Halo TV series will debut at about the same time, allowing us to, presumably, follow another story of armored tough people shooting aliens. One’s forced to ask, though, if Halo is really the bulldozer it once was. Halo 4 moved four million copies, impressive for a console exclusive, but it feels like the series isn’t quite as beloved or relevant as it once was. Grand Theft Auto V and several Call of Duty entries have easily outsold it on the Xbox 360. Regardless, we’ll find out how much hail is left for the Chief next year.
I have played every Halo game’s campaign to completion on Legendary, and this will be no different. Not a huge fan of the multiplayer changes in Halo 4, but that’s just because I’m a grumpy old Halo 2 vet with rose-tinted glasses. Call me a rube, but I am pretty excited for this.
If you’re a rube, there are a lot of rubes with an Xbox One.
I enjoy the series, but I’ll be honest, Microsoft has started taking the alien shooting game a lot more seriously than the fans do. I know the novels and comics sell, but come on, no one plays this game for a plot.
Same here, but I have to admit that I’ve liked each successive Halo less than the last. It became more about the story than the actual action. The weird biomechtech alien robot priests of the last one just bored me. That being said, I’ll probably play this too, but I still miss the days of sitting in a room with 3 buddies and playing multiplayer on the first Halo.
Uhrmm, I play it for the plot. I love the novels, graphic or otherwise, and very much enjoy the characters and seeing their stories progress.
I feel like Halo 1-3 had a pretty solid plot line. “Evil aliens want to slaughter humanity, but wait! There’s space zombies that are even worse! Team up and kill everything!” was pretty fun. Halo: Reach’s plot was, in my opinion, the best so far. I enjoyed the human qualities that the Spartan IIIs exhibited, and it would have been nice to have had a longer campaign to flesh out Noble Team more.
Halo 4’s plot was a little ridiculous at times, but the biggest crime wasn’t plot related, it was the fact that the Forerunners were uninteresting to fight. They had multiple instakill attacks (Knight melee, Scattershot, Binary Rifle, Incineration Cannon), were frustratingly tough, and had tactics that didn’t differ enough from the Covenant to vary the challenge. Not saying that the Flood were the greatest gift to video game AI, but at least their mob tactics were dramatically different from the regimented multi-layered approach the Covenant provided.
People still care about Halo? What is this, 2005?
Weird how they decided to put a subtitle on it. Makes it a little confusing, like this is an ODST situation rather than a game in the main series.
The first Halo had a subtitle: Combat Evolved.
Yeah, but 2-4 didn’t.
How about…
Halo 2: Electric Boogaloo (alternatively, How Arby Got His Groove Back)
Halo 3: Halo Harder
Halo 4: Now 95% Flood Free!
Halo 3 would be With a Vengeance! Otherwise, those are acceptable.