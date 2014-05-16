‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Will Be Landing On The Xbox One

We all knew it was coming, it was just a question of when. Actually, we bet that line will be in the E3 trailer. Either way, new Halo is getting ready to frag aliens as we speak.



Here’s what we know about Halo 5: Guardians, courtesy of the press release summed up by VG24/7:

It’s coming Fall 2015

It’s “a bigger effort” than Halo 4, in terms of content and scope.

The game engine will be brand new and built around the Xbox One.

And it’ll run at 60 frames per second.

The key art tells us there will be a female character in it. Well, we think. Hard to tell with the armor, could just be a skinny dude with overbuilt pecs.

What, no Kinect fea-oh right.

As for the plot, we really wish Microsoft would stop pretending this was the next Star Wars or something, but either way, Master Chief will be going on an emotional journey, eating pudding and exploring his sexuality. Just kidding, he’s going to be shooting aliens, but man, that would be an amazing game. It’d be like Gone Home: Halo Edition.

Anyway, the Halo TV series will debut at about the same time, allowing us to, presumably, follow another story of armored tough people shooting aliens. One’s forced to ask, though, if Halo is really the bulldozer it once was. Halo 4 moved four million copies, impressive for a console exclusive, but it feels like the series isn’t quite as beloved or relevant as it once was. Grand Theft Auto V and several Call of Duty entries have easily outsold it on the Xbox 360. Regardless, we’ll find out how much hail is left for the Chief next year.