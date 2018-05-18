A New ‘Halo’ Game Has Been Announced, And It’s An Arcade Shooter?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After months of rumors that Halo would be making an appearance at Microsoft’s blowout E3 showcase, a new Halo game got a stealth trailer release on what seems like a random Thursday evening in mid-May. Halo: Fireteam Raven has been officially announced, and it’s what no one expected. It’s an arcade shooter.

Like the classic lightgun games of old, Fireteam Raven hooks up four rifles and sticks them in an arcade cabinet in which four friends can blast away at Covenant aliens. Gamestop got the scoop on the surprising new entry into the series, and they’re placing this story right next to the original Halo: Combat Evolved’s timeframe. You’ll fight alongside Master Chief in the original Halo mission, which is really cool. You would almost think some fans would enjoy playing that story at home.

Bringing this to home consoles might lose its luster, however. These games, like the on-rails House of the Dead or Virtua Cop games, are quarter-munching fares that don’t translate well to the home experience where players want deeper gameplay and story. It will be cool to stop by a Dave & Busters to play the game on its impressive 130-inch 4K display while you hear that iconic duh duh duh duhhhhh, all while chucking a plasma grenade at your friend.

