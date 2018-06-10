‘Halo Infinite’ Brings Master Chief Back To The Xbox One

Microsoft

Master Chief is back, and the Halo Infinite teaser trailer has just enough familiar scenery to give you a jolt of nostalgia about the original Xbox’s killer app.

Microsoft announced the Chief’s return at E3 on Sunday, dropping a video that gives us a first look at the newest edition of the Halo franchise.

At just over two minutes, the trailer doesn’t reveal much in the way of gameplay but does show a very Earth-like setting for the game itself. Lush forests, snowy winterscapes and strange deer are scattered throughout the trailer, and the game has never looked better.