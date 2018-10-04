WARNER BROS.

The mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery seems to be only one of many Harry Potter universe games in the works, according to an anonymous Reddit user and a BBC journalist. The next one is reportedly a Hogwarts-set role-playing game with the working title Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and footage from the game appeared on YouTube earlier this week from a Reddit user who claimed to have been part of a market test group. It’s since been blocked on copyright grounds, but you can view a few screencaps at Variety.

BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba later confirmed the footage was real and one of many games being developed: