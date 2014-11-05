Here’s A Breakdown Of How Much Better ‘GTA V’ Looks On PS4 And Xbox One

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V arrives in a little under two weeks, but the question remains, how much better is GTA V going to look on your PS4 or Xbox One? A lot of recent video game remasterings pump up the game’s resolution and not much else, but it looks like Rockstar is going a step further, improving lighting and textures significantly and adding tons of nice lush grass and plants in countryside areas and a lot more pedestrians in the city.

Check out Rockstar’s latest big for the contents of your wallet below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mmmm, everything’s so shiny now. Is it weird I want to buy the latest Grand Theft Auto just so I can calmly drive through fields of wildflowers?

Via GameSpot