Here’s A Breakdown Of How Much Better ‘GTA V’ Looks On PS4 And Xbox One

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V arrives in a little under two weeks, but the question remains, how much better is GTA V going to look on your PS4 or Xbox One? A lot of recent video game remasterings pump up the game’s resolution and not much else, but it looks like Rockstar is going a step further, improving lighting and textures significantly and adding tons of nice lush grass and plants in countryside areas and a lot more pedestrians in the city.
Check out Rockstar’s latest big for the contents of your wallet below…
Mmmm, everything’s so shiny now. Is it weird I want to buy the latest Grand Theft Auto just so I can calmly drive through fields of wildflowers?
Via GameSpot
Not weird at all, Nate. In fact the whole video made just want to drive around, which is a pretty impressive feat in my opinion.
i MAY just buy this again just so I can lay it on ps4
I know it looks pretty, but that might be going a little far.
The first person trailer they showed yesterday looked amazing.
That looks awesome. Making me want to get a PS4 even though I have a stack of PS3 games I didnt play yet
I have a problem paying full price for a game i have already bought and finished… If they would just offer 15 or 20 off I could talk myself into playing.
(I purchased mine from psn, so it’s not like they don’t know)