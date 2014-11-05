Here’s A Breakdown Of How Much Better ‘GTA V’ Looks On PS4 And Xbox One

The current-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V arrives in a little under two weeks, but the question remains, how much better is GTA V going to look on your PS4 or Xbox One? A lot of recent video game remasterings pump up the game’s resolution and not much else, but it looks like Rockstar is going a step further, improving lighting and textures significantly and adding tons of nice lush grass and plants in countryside areas and a lot more pedestrians in the city.

Check out Rockstar’s latest big for the contents of your wallet below…

Mmmm, everything’s so shiny now. Is it weird I want to buy the latest Grand Theft Auto just so I can calmly drive through fields of wildflowers?

