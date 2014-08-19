Here’s Your First Real Look At ‘Bloodborne’ In Gore-Soaked Action

Bloodborne, the new Dark Souls meets survival horror title being made by the guys at From Software sounds great on paper, but getting a peek at actual Bloodborne gameplay has been more impossible than, well, a From Software game. That changes now though, as we have a nice, meaty six-minute-plus gameplay demo of Bloodborne for you. Unsurprisingly the game looks a lot like Demon Souls, except it’s in an urban setting and features some truly ridiculous blood spray effects.
Check it out below…
Looks intriguing, but I fear it might lack some of that addictive Demon Souls structure. Also, based on the above footage, Bloodborne doesn’t seem to be terribly scary for a horror-themed game, although that boss at the end is more than a little intense. What do you folks think? Are you on board for From Software’s latest, or are you holding off for Dark Souls 3?
Via Destructoid
I pretty much love any Souls action FromSoft delivers, so I’m pretty excited. game looks great and guns mean i can pretend I’m playing some Souls/DMC crossover.
The whole “not scary” thing is accurate. Looka like we’ll have to classify it as “gothic” which is code for “horror-like but not scary”.
Ngggggggggggggggggggh, I want this now!
Meh
I am interested in playing this, but the game I am REALLY excited for is The Order 1886. All around that game looks amazing.
I’ve covered The Order some around these parts — it looks a little generic, but it will probably play well. Sony rarely attaches their name to a dud.
I do not see how a game that blends Uncharted/Last Of Us type game play and story presentation would seem generic? Unless that is just not your thing.
I bet this game will sell millions, will be in talks for GOTY, and Sony will be preparing to acquire Ready At Dawn. That is how good I think this game will be.
Well shucks, PS exclusive. Oh well.