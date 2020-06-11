‘Hitman III’ Was Announced During Sony’s PlayStation 5 Event

Sony’s long-awaited PlayStation 5 event took place Thursday afternoon and they seemed to learn a lesson from Xbox’s previous gameplay event that featured lots of trailers, but little in the way of actual gameplay. Sony offered up a combination of trailers and actual gameplay footage for a number of games, making some big announcements along the way — including finally revealing the first look at the new console, which has a digital only edition as well.

Among the new games announced was the sequel to their wildly popular Spiderman title from 2018, Spiderman: Miles Morales, which will feature the titular character from Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse and looks pretty incredible. There will also be an “expanded and enhanced” release of Grand Theft Auto V for the PS5 launch this fall, as well as the release of Hitman III, the third (and final, as noted by the developer in the trailer) installment of the most recent reboot of the Agent 47 saga.

The gameplay reveal showed Agent 47 slinking around the tallest building in the world in Dubai, in what the developers promise to be “the most personal” of his missions. It will be the eighth overall game in the Hitman series that dates back to 2000 and will come out in January 2021. The series remains ever popular because it has a pretty foolproof premise: being an assassin in a video game is very fun.