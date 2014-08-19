‘Hohokum’ Wears Thin Quickly, But Will Make You And Your Playstation Look Super Hip

It’s a bit of a hoary cliché to say that Hohokum , Sony’s latest quirky chill-out game, is best enjoyed while under the effects of some sort of mood-altering substance, but, well, it probably couldn’t hurt. Red-eyed, giggly people up past their bedtimes are clearly one of the major target audiences of Hohokum, but that’s not really my scene man, so what the hell, I’m going to review it as an actual video game.

In Hohokum you play as a rainbow snake (there’s probably a more official name for the creature, but damned if I’m going to look it up) that slithers and coils his way around a variety of colorful 2D worlds that are basically The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine mashed up with the construction paper cutouts of Eric Carle. There’s very little your snake friend can actually do — he glides around and if you wiggle him back and forth rapidly he’ll get a speed boost. The speed boost doesn’t really serve any purpose, it just exists because wiggling and going fast are fun things to do.

This is actually one of the more straightforward moments in the game.

Hohokum isn’t a mere digital lava lamp though — there is some actual game to this game. Touching objects with your snake will, usually, cause something to happen, and the game’s menagerie of adorable little characters have a penchant for leaping on your back as you fly by. From there you’ll start to discover obscure logic chains to follow. Going trough a gap in some rocks in one stage causes you go travel through time, where you find a strange fossilized creature that looks like a cross between an elephant and a sushi roll, so you collect all the clouds in the area, which bring the sushiphant back to life, which you then bring back to the present, and drop in a swimming pool, which, uh, makes him happy I guess?