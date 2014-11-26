Hold On To Your Stupid Hat, Here’s The Honest Trailer For ‘Pokemon Gold And Silver’

Honest Trailers already covered Pokemon Red and Blue, but hey, if there ever was a series in need of a little extra honesty, it’s Pokemon, so now they’re tackling Pokemon Gold and Silver (aka still the best Pokemon). Of course the real reason Honest Trailers is doing Pokemon again is so they can give all the new pocket monsters funny names, which is a noble motivation in my book.

Check out the Honest Trailer for Pokemon Gold and Silver below…

Heh heh…Lou Girafaringno.

Via Smosh Games