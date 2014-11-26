Hold On To Your Stupid Hat, Here’s The Honest Trailer For ‘Pokemon Gold And Silver’

#Pokemon #Honest Trailers #Video Games
11.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Honest Trailers already covered Pokemon Red and Blue, but hey, if there ever was a series in need of a little extra honesty, it’s Pokemon, so now they’re tackling Pokemon Gold and Silver (aka still the best Pokemon). Of course the real reason Honest Trailers is doing Pokemon again is so they can give all the new pocket monsters funny names, which is a noble motivation in my book.

Check out the Honest Trailer for Pokemon Gold and Silver below…

Heh heh…Lou Girafaringno.

Via Smosh Games

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pokemon#Honest Trailers#Video Games
TAGSHONEST TRAILERSPokémonPokemon Gold and SilverPokemon Red & BluePokemon Red and Bluevideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP