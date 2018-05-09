HQ Trivia

HQ Trivia is the game millions play flawlessly, multiple times a day. After weeks or months of being ready to click that push notification to head into some early afternoon trivia action, it becomes a routine. We see our bubbly hosts like Scott Rogowsky smile brightly at our frustrating-in-retrospect guesses at sub-atomic particle classifications and Wu-Tang Clan name generators and forgive them because a chance at a cash payout every day is something you can never hold against someone.

But sadly, there are glitches in any technically-impressive app such as HQ. They don’t happen often, but tonight, over a million people gathered to be eliminated by the first question: Which of the following is the color of an apple. The answer — Red Delicious — sent a good half-mil home, and they weren’t happy.

Ummmm @hqtrivia RED DELICIOUS KICKED ME OFF — michelle visage (@michellevisage) May 9, 2018

It kicked me out on Q1 even though I got it right! What happened? — Jade (@jade_westover) May 9, 2018

Quick refresher, the first five answers are: RED DELICIOUS

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

AUTO-TUNE

UNO

BUTTERFLY My referral code is: PaperSpock — PaperSpock (@PaperSpock) May 9, 2018

Retweet if @hqtrivia eliminated you when u put the right answrr #Hqtrivia — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@5starcuck) May 9, 2018