HQ Trivia Keeps Glitching Out And Millions Of Players Are Getting Wrongfully Eliminated

05.08.18

HQ Trivia is the game millions play flawlessly, multiple times a day. After weeks or months of being ready to click that push notification to head into some early afternoon trivia action, it becomes a routine. We see our bubbly hosts like Scott Rogowsky smile brightly at our frustrating-in-retrospect guesses at sub-atomic particle classifications and Wu-Tang Clan name generators and forgive them because a chance at a cash payout every day is something you can never hold against someone.

But sadly, there are glitches in any technically-impressive app such as HQ. They don’t happen often, but tonight, over a million people gathered to be eliminated by the first question: Which of the following is the color of an apple. The answer — Red Delicious — sent a good half-mil home, and they weren’t happy.

