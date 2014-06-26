‘Hyrule Warriors’ Adds Two More (Rather Strange) Female Playable Characters

Nintendo’s Dynasty Warriors/Zelda mashup, Hyrule Warriors unveiled two new playable characters today and they both continue the title’s heavy ladies kicking ass theme.

First up is Agitha, the girl from Twilight Princess with the weird thing for bugs. Agitha will do battle with her parasol and (I’m guessing) receive some help from her insect pals.

The other character is the completely new Lana, a blue haired witch who fights with the pages of a magical book.

The new screenshots also reveal that Zant, one of the big bads from Twilight Princess, will also be an antagonist in Hyrule Warriors.

If Link’s Grandma is the next addition, Nintendo has themselves a day one sale.

Via Destructoid