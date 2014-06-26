‘Hyrule Warriors’ Adds Two More (Rather Strange) Female Playable Characters

Nintendo’s Dynasty Warriors/Zelda mashup, Hyrule Warriors unveiled two new playable characters today and they both continue the title’s heavy ladies kicking ass theme.
First up is Agitha, the girl from Twilight Princess with the weird thing for bugs. Agitha will do battle with her parasol and (I’m guessing) receive some help from her insect pals.
The other character is the completely new Lana, a blue haired witch who fights with the pages of a magical book.
The new screenshots also reveal that Zant, one of the big bads from Twilight Princess, will also be an antagonist in Hyrule Warriors.
If Link’s Grandma is the next addition, Nintendo has themselves a day one sale.
Via Destructoid
LANAAAAAA
WHAT, ARCHER. WHAT?! WHAT IS IT?
………Danger Zone!
oh nathan you’re going to eat those words
will you extend that to links Uncle?
I’m all for more female characters, but I’d like to see a non-human Zelda character be playable. Gorons or bust.
Link. Zelda. Midna. :P Yay elves and whatever the hell Midna is.
Give me an old man with a wooden sword and magic fireballs that shoot fireballs when attacked, and I’ll buy it day one. I don’t even have a Wii U.
/Shrugs
/Goes back to Dynasty Warriors 8
Zant should be playable.
Link’s uncle from ALTTP or get the fuck out.
IMPA or no sale.
Impa’s in the game.