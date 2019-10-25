There is no one perfect party game, which is why Jackbox Party Packs give you five of them at a time. In the case of Jackbox Party Pack 6, at least two of those five games are great enough to make it worth the price of adding it to your game night rotation no matter how big your party may be.

Truly great party games are an illusive prize for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s a video game, board game, or charades, the two biggest issues with any party game are repetition and scale. How many people does it take for the game to run perfectly, and what happens if you add or remove three people from that total, or play it six times in a row?

For Jackbox Games, the solution has been to define basic party game archetypes and deliver them in bulk, trying to cover all the bases with a variety of easily digestible games. Each pack usually has a game with trivia, a drawing game, a deception game, and some type of write-in joke game. Played using your smartphone, the local multiplayer games are wildly fun with the right group and a great way to laugh over some drinks on a night in.

Some are tougher to play in bigger groups, however, and many are completely useless in small ones. Other factors are at play here, too, including how funny your friends are and how well they follow directions. But the reason it all generally works is because the games are reliable and follow a consistent pattern. And Jackbox Party Pack 6 — out on basically every console and gaming platform earlier this October — is no exception, though some of those basic models are switched up for the better.

The best example of this is the main reason to get the pack: Joke Boat. Set up as nightly entertainment for a cruise ship (the whole pack has an aquatic/bathroom theme), the game has players come up with various nouns and adjectives that are used to make jokes using conventional punch line structures. There’s a lot of freedom here and the point is to go head-to-head and get the most votes, but unlike Quiplash, where the joke just pops up on screen and players vote, the game asks you to actually deliver the joke out loud.

This is a format introduced in Party Pack 5’s excellent Patently Stupid, where players draw something that fixes a self-created problem and give a presentation to “investors” about the device. That concept is back here with Joke Boat, but it’s not necessary to be good at drawing or even funny to make it great. Because the format is preset, even dad jokes or bad jokes can be well-received and get votes over well-crafted or topical humor. Oftentimes it all depends on how bad or awkward the delivery was. Things get silly and oddly supportive fast, and it helps that after your joke it also makes you say an extremely dumb “catch phrase,” which you came up with before you started playing. (“Uh, YEAH, I’m a three-ring binder”) Over time, it all becomes funnier, even if it’s not.