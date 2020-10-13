Party games have exploded in popularity this year as people find ways to connect despite social distancing, with social games like Among Us taking over Twitch. Jackbox has also seen a huge rise in popularity, with gamers digging into the company’s catalog of Party Packs to play games like Quiplash and Trivia Murder Party with friends they my not be able to party with in person.

Jackbox has a long history of making party games, but in recent years it’s found that bundling them together is the key to their success. The company makes games people play through their mobile phones and tablets, often sitting on couches and coming up with funny answers and drawings to make their friends laugh. They can be competitive, sure, but it’s more like a Whose Line Is It Anyway? gaming experience — the points don’t really matter, the laughs do.

Party Packs, the seventh of which will hit consoles and PCs on Thursday, seem to follow a similar pattern when Jackbox Games designs a release. There’s usually a fill-in-the-blank game, a drawing game and a kind of Werewolf-style social deduction game. There are a lot of them, but that’s the point. And according to Jackbox CEO Mike Bilder, the formula for a perfect Party Pack is much less concrete than checking boxes on a game type.

“There’s a bit of a formula but it’s not maybe as explicit as you might think,” said Jackbox CEO Mike Bilder. “It’s never for example ‘Well we don’t have a drawing game yet so we need to put a drawing game in the pack.’ It’s not something like that, we don’t have any hard and fast criteria like that.”

Bilder described the “bell curve” Jackbox has in mind for its party packs. Most of the games should be quick, easy to learn and get easy laughs. Newcomers to Jackbox games are sometimes hesitant to get started, so the company makes its pregame tutorials as simple and quick as possible. It’s also why you might start with a game like Quiplash for new players first: don’t panic, just write something funny based on the prompt then pick your favorites others wrote. But the outer areas of their “bell curve” are where the company lets its game designers get a bit more creative and.

“It makes for us an opportunity to explore some great games that we might not otherwise do if we were to sell them on their own,” Bilder said. “Under the guise of the Party Pack of games you have a different value proposition, you have a different price expectancy for a consumer.”

And as Bilder pointed out, Jackbox hopes gamers love every title they make, but selling them in groups of five helps keep most gamers happy even if they don’t love every game.