‘Jurassic World Alive’ Is ‘Pokemon Go’ But With Dinosaurs

One of the big threats in the Jurassic Park movies is that dinosaurs will escape their island and arrive to destroy human civilization, or at least wreck San Francisco. So it’s a little odd that there’s now a Pokemon Go-like game where you collect their DNA and make hybrids out of them, but on the other hand, you’re now a dinosaur hunter!

Jurassic World Alive, despite sounding like a stage show, is actually an augmented reality video game where you walk around the world and spot dinosaurs. Once you see them, you can catch them, collect their DNA, make hybrids, and force them to fight in an arena for rewards. That last seems a bit iffy, since we spent billions of dollars to revive an ancient species in this universe, and the best thing we can do with them is bloodsport? Even dino races would probably be a bit more humane, although to be fair, Pokemon has the same issues. Just what is the Professor buying all those Pokemon for candy doing with those Pokemon? Have we ever gotten an answer to this?

Anyway, the game will be debuting just ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom this June, so we’ll be able to find the dinos then. Unless they get us first, the clever girls.

