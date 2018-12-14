‘Just Cause 4’ Review: Extended Mayhem For The Creative Demolitionist

Square Enix

If it’s a coincidence that Just Cause 4 was released just one month after Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s likely an extremely happy coincidence as far as Square Enix and Avalanche Studios is concerned. The latest installment in Avalanche’s Just Cause franchise is the perfect antidote for Rockstar and RDR‘s stoic, plodding pondering of the Old West. Protagonist Rico Rodriguez is here to basically blow up an entire island nation (in the name of liberation, of course), and he’s using every vehicle, projectile, explosive, and ballistic imaginable to get the job done.

For a short time, I was marveling at the scope of Solis, the island setting of Just Cause 4, and a bit chagrined at the slowness of Rico’s built-in traversal system of parachute, wing suit, and marvelous grappler (more on that in a moment), until I remembered that at any moment, Rico can steal a car or motorcycle or truck or plane or helicopter, or have some type of vehicle airdropped to him in the blink of an eye. Just a couple of hours into the game, you’ll unlock fast travel as well, and gain the ability to be airdropped pretty close to most targets you’d like to get to, PUBG-style.

The order of the day is mayhem, and the majority of the fun in the game is to be derived from just how creative you want to get with it. Destruction is not just encouraged, but more or less required, as you’ll gain “Chaos Points” for all of the enemy infrastructure, vehicles, squads, and bases you reduce to rubble. More points unlock more guerrilla squads for your “Army of Chaos” (subtle, the series is not), and you’ll be able to deploy the squads to capture areas of the map and gain more resources and attributes. There is a lot to do in this game, although most of it boils down to blowing stuff up real good.

It’s extremely likely that the amount of enjoyment you derive from Just Cause 4 will stem from how much time you’ve spent with other games in the series. It’s not a gigantic leap forward from Just Cause 3, but if you’re looking to wreak havoc with a bunch of weapons and get extremely creative with your mayhem, this is precisely what the doctor ordered.

(Note: Do not go to a doctor that prescribes either this game or the acts contained therein.)