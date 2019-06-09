Keanu Reeves Showed Up At Xbox’s E3 Presentation And Revealed He’ll Be In ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

06.09.19 5 hours ago

Keanu Reeves has plenty going on these days, with John Wick 3 in theaters and the chance to flex his romcom muscles in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe. But his latest frontier will put him in one of Xbox’s most anticipated titles.

With E3 in full swing in Los Angeles, Reeves popped up on stage at Xbox’s presentation to reveal that he will be in Cyberpunk 2077. This is the biggest news we’ve seen out of the board game to video game franchise, which has been in development for some time. Microsoft showed off a gameplay trailer of Cyberpunk at last year’s E3, but now we’re much closer to making the game a reality.

We also got a first look at Reeves, as himself with Wick-like long hair, in the game itself.

