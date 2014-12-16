Lindsay Lohan Wants In On Some Of Kim Kardashian’s Mobile Gaming Riches

A while back, in those innocent, carefree days between the sex tape and the Internet-breaking ass pics, Kim Kardashian released a “free-to-play” iPad game called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Kim’s game was surprisingly good, or at least a lot of people liked it for some reason, shelling out millions for virtual clothes and butt-implants, so surprise surprise, here comes Lindsay Lohan, fresh on the scent of easy money.

Yes, Lohan now has her own iPhone/Pad game called Lindsay Lohan’s The Price of Fame and, as you would expect, it looks like bit of a hot mess compared to Kim’s game. KK: Hollywood has a certain slick polish to it, while LL: Price o’ Fame features art that looks like it was drawn by a child, although it does have a certain edginess Kim’s game lacks. Getting to the top in Kim’s game mostly required you to do a bunch of banal chores, nothing golden shower-related at all, no sir, but in Lohan’s game you can straight up choose to release sex tapes or get in elevator fights to make yourself famous. So, uh, that’s something?

Here’s a trailer for the game…

You said it, Albert. Lindsay Lohan’s The Price of Fame, the best way to feed Lohan’s addictions while feeding your own iPhone gaming addiction.

Via Pedestrian