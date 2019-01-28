‘Madden 19’ Has Predicted The Winner Of Super Bowl 53 And It’s A Nail-Biter

01.28.19 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Madden 19 on YouTube

 

It’s finally Super Bowl week, and that means it’s time for some predictions. You may have already placed some prop bets on the game, but when it comes to actually winning, straight up, now’s the time to start calling your shot.

Madden has now done that as well, using one of the best football simulators on the planet to plug in the scenario that will play out on Sunday in Atlanta to see what will happen in Super Bowl 53. EA Sports put together a video giving us some stats and performances from the simulated game and, most importantly, the final score.

Madden 19 isn’t a flawless prediction machine, of course. And anyone who has simulated a game or week or even season with a video game knows that you can get some surprises. But a quick look at the numbers here actually gives this prediction some pretty solid footing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Madden#New England Patriots
TAGSLOS ANGELES RAMSmaddenMadden 19New England PatriotsSUPER BOWLsuper bowl 53

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP