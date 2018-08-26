A Mass Shooting Occurred At A ‘Madden’ Tournament In Jacksonville

#eSports #Madden
08.26.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Twitch

A shooting at a Jacksonville gaming bar was captured on Twitch on Sunday as a Madden tournament held there quickly turned tragic.

A video stream on the gaming service Twitch showed two men playing a Madden game between two versions of the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons team in red had just scored a touchdown and was kicking off when screaming could be heard in the background of the video as announcers commented on how many good games were happening simultaneously.

Seconds later, the stream is interrupted and only shows that controllers were unplugged from the console while audio of multiple gunshots can be heard. (WARNING: The Twitch stream, should you choose to watch, is graphic and disturbing, as you can hear at least one man distinctly screaming and others scrambling for cover as multiple shots are fired.)

TOPICS#eSports#Madden
TAGSeSportsGUN VIOLENCEjacksonvillemaddenMass Shooting

