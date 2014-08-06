That Weird ‘Mario Kart 8’ Mercedes-Benz DLC Is Coming To America. Here’s A Trailer.

#Video Games
08.06.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

One of the oddities of the Japanese release of Mario Kart 8 was the revelation that a miniature Mercedes-Benz GLA was coming as a free downloadable ride. Many hoped that this was going to remain a strange Japanese exclusive, but come on, when has America ever turned up its nose at a bit of gaudy capitalism?

Yes, the Mercedes-Benz karts (there’s now three of the things) will be coming along with some other gameplay tweaks in a patch in late August. Nintendo has put together a Mercedes-Benz packed trailer to celebrate and it’s, well…odd.

I mean, I suppose most racing games are packed with real licensed cars, so this shouldn’t feel so wrong, but dammit, it really, really does.

Via Destructoid

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSmario kart 8MERCEDES-BENZvideo gamesWeird DLC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP