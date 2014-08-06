That Weird ‘Mario Kart 8’ Mercedes-Benz DLC Is Coming To America. Here’s A Trailer.

One of the oddities of the Japanese release of Mario Kart 8 was the revelation that a miniature Mercedes-Benz GLA was coming as a free downloadable ride. Many hoped that this was going to remain a strange Japanese exclusive, but come on, when has America ever turned up its nose at a bit of gaudy capitalism?
Yes, the Mercedes-Benz karts (there’s now three of the things) will be coming along with some other gameplay tweaks in a patch in late August. Nintendo has put together a Mercedes-Benz packed trailer to celebrate and it’s, well…odd.
I mean, I suppose most racing games are packed with real licensed cars, so this shouldn’t feel so wrong, but dammit, it really, really does.
Via Destructoid
As a Benz driver, I can’t decide if this is cool, or a really shameful attempt to appeal to the non old bastard crowd that Benz’s don’t usually appeal to.
Now all we need is a patch to add chainz to Luigi and this could get nasty!
You know what this leads to? Free-to-play, on-disc DLC, and always online. /s
Luigi rocks driving the old Formula Benz.
YOU’D RATHER SEE ME IN THE PEN
THAN ME & LAKITU ROLLIN IN THE BENZO