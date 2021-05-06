EA Has Released A ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ Cover Art Customizer

In just over a week, Mass Effect fans and newcomers alike will get the chance to climb aboard the Normandy and experience a newly-enhanced version of Commander Shepard’s epic story in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. To celebrate the upcoming release, and those next-gen character models, EA has provided fans with a Mass Effect Legendary Edition art creator. According to the website, the creator allows players to spotlight their “best friends, true loves, and favorite squaddies” and turn them into desktop background or even printable cover art they can insert in their game case.

Due to the nature of the Mass Effect series, which allows players a great deal of control over their character’s look, past, morality, and relationships, the art creator satisfies the want for a cover that reflects individual experiences. Regardless of how you play, who your battle-ready bestie is, and who Shepard is smooching, the art tool allows you to reflect your personal preferences.

The creator is simple to use, and guides players through, prompting you to insert your morality, favorite squamates, most trusted companion, cavalry members, back-ups, and favorite Mass Effect location. Once you’ve finished creating your very own Mass Effect Legendary Edition art, you can download it as printable cover art, a 4k background, or simply as a social media post. For those choosing to post theirs on social media, the site encourages fans to include the hashtag #MyShepard in their posts in order to partake in the creator community. Honestly, the hardest part of the experience is simply selecting your favorites.

me trying to choose squadmates for the #MyShepard cover pic.twitter.com/cVyZLDbxzw — Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) May 5, 2021

And hey, if you still can’t pick, some fans have created their own alternative covers. While the tool does not allow users to select the same character repeatedly, anything’s possible with creativity, Photoshop, and a deep appreciation for the game’s best companion.

excited to be reunited with my alien husband in 4k pic.twitter.com/egK3xKz4zQ — chloe naylor (@echochlo) May 5, 2021

In addition to the cover art customization tool, EA is also giving away a variety of bonus content previously available in the Deluxe Editions of Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, as well the original Mass Effect soundtrack, complete with new track “Resynthesis.” The bonus content consists of two digital art books, two digital comics, a digital lithograph of the series spaceship, The Normandy, and the aforementioned soundtrack. However, this giveaway is limited. According to the site, the promotion is available until May 31, 2021 or “until download capacity is reached.”

Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes to PC and both next and last generation consoles on May 14.