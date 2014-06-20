‘Mega Man’ Meets ‘Breaking Bad’ In ‘Breaking Mega’

#Breaking Bad
Entertainment Writer
06.19.14

Rock Man sort of takes on another meaning when Breaking Bad invades the world of Mega Man, thanks to the folks over at Dorkly. OK, rock is technically crack cocaine, but Heisenberg’s blue sky could pass for little blue rocks if one squinted. The reference works, dammit!

Anyway, this funny little short is chock full of Easter eggs for both Breaking Bad and Mega Man fan. There’s flying dogs, an entire family of bearded geniuses, and enough references to the danger that you’ll piss your robotic pants. I assume that’s what we’ll have right? Robot pants that do our walking for us.

There’s even a nice little reference to poor Huell. He’s just still sitting there waiting, isn’t he?

(Via Dorkly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADBreaking MegaCapcomDORKLYmega manRock Man

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP