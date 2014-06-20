‘Mega Man’ Meets ‘Breaking Bad’ In ‘Breaking Mega’

Rock Man sort of takes on another meaning when Breaking Bad invades the world of Mega Man, thanks to the folks over at Dorkly. OK, rock is technically crack cocaine, but Heisenberg’s blue sky could pass for little blue rocks if one squinted. The reference works, dammit!

Anyway, this funny little short is chock full of Easter eggs for both Breaking Bad and Mega Man fan. There’s flying dogs, an entire family of bearded geniuses, and enough references to the danger that you’ll piss your robotic pants. I assume that’s what we’ll have right? Robot pants that do our walking for us.

There’s even a nice little reference to poor Huell. He’s just still sitting there waiting, isn’t he?

(Via Dorkly)