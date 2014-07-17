Microsoft Is Cancelling Any Xbox Original Programming Without ‘Halo’ In Its Title

Microsoft

This and nothing else on Xbox One from now on.

Back when Microsoft first unveiled the Xbox One, they also announced they’d be rolling out an extensive Netflix-like slate of original programming for the machine. The line-up would have included a live action Halo TV show, as well as interesting stuff like Signal to Noise (the technology-focused documentary series that found and dug up the infamous Atari E.T. landfill), a soccer-focused reality show and Jash in the Box, a sketch comedy series from Tim & Eric, Sarah Silverman and Reggie Watts.

Well, Microsoft is apparently serious about their new, “We’re only about games!” message, because they’ve officially shut down Xbox Entertainment Studios and have cancelled all their Xbox original programming with the exception of the Halo TV series and Halo: Nightfall, the Ridley Scott produced prequel to Halo 5. Rumored live-action adaptations of Gears of War, Forza and State of Decay are also on ice.

Can Microsoft not do anything half way? Nobody wanted the Xbox One to be the all-TV machine, but you don’t necessarily need to throw the original programming out with the bathwater. I think most Xbox One owners would be pretty okay with having cool exclusive games and TV shows.

Via Variety