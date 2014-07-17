Microsoft Is Cancelling Any Xbox Original Programming Without ‘Halo’ In Its Title

This and nothing else on Xbox One from now on.
Back when Microsoft first unveiled the Xbox One, they also announced they’d be rolling out an extensive Netflix-like slate of original programming for the machine. The line-up would have included a live action Halo TV show, as well as interesting stuff like Signal to Noise (the technology-focused documentary series that found and dug up the infamous Atari E.T. landfill), a soccer-focused reality show and Jash in the Box, a sketch comedy series from Tim & Eric, Sarah Silverman and Reggie Watts.
Well, Microsoft is apparently serious about their new, “We’re only about games!” message, because they’ve officially shut down Xbox Entertainment Studios and have cancelled all their Xbox original programming with the exception of the Halo TV series and Halo: Nightfall, the Ridley Scott produced prequel to Halo 5. Rumored live-action adaptations of Gears of War, Forza and State of Decay are also on ice.
Can Microsoft not do anything half way? Nobody wanted the Xbox One to be the all-TV machine, but you don’t necessarily need to throw the original programming out with the bathwater. I think most Xbox One owners would be pretty okay with having cool exclusive games and TV shows.
Also of note, the NFL is officially giving up on platform exclusivity as well, and is basically saying “If you’ve got $240, here’s the whole season on streaming.” So the only thing that’s left is for Call of Duty to go PS-exclusive, really.
Not quite. Just for Sunday Ticket. And you have to live in select apartments that don’t have DirecTV. Or in select major universities like Alabama. Or in NYC, San Fran, or Philly. The official app and sponsorship is still Xbox property for the game consoles.
@tetrisdork I know “Well, shit, time to get out of this contract” when I smell it. Of course, if the NFL officially says “F*** it, just pay us direct for games,” all holy hell is going to break loose.
Wait, I can watch all the live NFL games on xbox?
@Dan Seitz This smells more like DirecTV trying to entice more people to the joys of NFL Sunday Ticket* than the NFL trying to break its sponsorship contract with Microsoft. And it is mainly DirecTV doing this, not the NFL. If the NFL dumped its app – the same one on Xbox One – onto the PS4 while the sponsorship deal is in play, it would be like 2K Games finally being able to make a NFL game with the full license while EA still has the exclusive agreement.
*Hell, DirecTV’s deal with Sunday Ticket ends after this upcoming season. Most likely, they might retain those rights if they give the NFL at least a billion a year. If not or if Comcast doesn’t break out the billion/year for it, then yeah, NFL Now becomes the new home of Sunday Ticket.
@CUT THE MUSIC Well, you can get exclusive content, at least. It was a big enough deal they asked me to come to a press junket about it.
Apparently, they’re still doing the E.T. documentary, since that is well into production.
As for Microsoft and TV, they need to find that sweet spot where gamers aren’t going to be offended. Personally, I think that gamers should have went after Sony hard for devoting time to Powers at E3 and making Brian Bendis look fatter than he appears.
He did look odd, didn’t he?
What about Quantum Break? Bummer about the Jash cancellation, but I was probably never gonna be able to watch it anyway, so whatever.
Exactly what I was wondering. Quantum Break’s big claim to fame was it’s television counterpart. I wonder if there’s been any news on how that will be effected.
Edit: And I’ve found our answer…..
“Speaking with Polygon, Microsoft says that the development of Quantum Break is “not impacted” by the decision to close Xbox Entertainment Studios.”
Figured it wouldn’t be, since it’s supposed to be like, central to the whole experience, but good to have confirmation.
Does that include the gay porn parody of Halo, Gaylo?
(not sure if thats a thing but it probably is)
and once more an awesome Warren Ellis story is killed before anyone can watch it, Gun Machine was a great book but like what happened with Global Frequency it never made it to air.