See Johnny Cage’s Daughter In Action In 15-Minutes Of Bone Crushing ‘Mortal Kombat X’ Footage

Sony’s pre-E3 press conference gave fans a first glimpse of Mortal Kombat X gameplay footage, which featured a new insect-themed lady fighter and a guy that was more or less Master Blaster from Mad Max. Not a bad start! Well, during E3 itself Ed Boon sat down with IGN and demoed even more new characters, including Cassie Cage, the daughter of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade. Wait, Sonya and Jax never got together? Ouch — Friendzoneality.
I’m surprised — I’m pretty into three of the four new characters revealed so far (the new Aztec guy isn’t terribly interesting). This could be the game that gets this lapsed Mortal Kombat fan back in the fight.
enormous aztec guy is shao khan’s son, so at least he has that going for him.
Master Blaster is actually a great character. Reminds me a lot of Chang and Choi from KoF and they’re both awesome.
They keep making fighting games more and more advanced and my playing strategy never changes: mash all of the buttons at once as fast as you can.
And that’s how Conan plays and he is awesome sooo…
Cage and Blade? Now they’re doing their own fanfics?
Its not like the story made any fucking sense to start with.
Touche. But still… What’s next? Raiden got it on with Mileena?
It’s weird to me that some of the X Ray moves seem more brutal than the fatalities. Here’s hoping they were just holding back.
I’m totally, 250% even, into this f’n game! can’t waaaaaait.