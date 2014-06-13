See Johnny Cage’s Daughter In Action In 15-Minutes Of Bone Crushing ‘Mortal Kombat X’ Footage

Sony’s pre-E3 press conference gave fans a first glimpse of Mortal Kombat X gameplay footage, which featured a new insect-themed lady fighter and a guy that was more or less Master Blaster from Mad Max. Not a bad start! Well, during E3 itself Ed Boon sat down with IGN and demoed even more new characters, including Cassie Cage, the daughter of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade. Wait, Sonya and Jax never got together? Ouch — Friendzoneality.

Check out the footage below…

I’m surprised — I’m pretty into three of the four new characters revealed so far (the new Aztec guy isn’t terribly interesting). This could be the game that gets this lapsed Mortal Kombat fan back in the fight.

Via IGN

