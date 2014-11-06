‘Mortal Kombat X’ Has The Most Ridiculously Elaborate Fatalities Yet. Here’s Proof.

11.06.14
Mortal Kombat developer Netherrealm Studios recently held a Mortal Kombat X livestream, and thankfully, YouTuber Maximilan Dood captured all the goriest bits, including several new Fatalities in one handy little video.

It seems as if gruesomely elaborate is the order of the day when it comes to Mortal Kombat X’s Fatalities as they mostly involve at least three or four separate steps. For instance, in one of his new Fatalities, Scorpion blows a hole in his opponent’s torso, leaving his heart handling like an over-sized uvula, then he slices off the front half his face, causing his brain to pop out of his skull like the drawer on a cash-register. It’s absurd, but it’s also kind of great.

I can count the number of Fatalities I’ve been able to successfully pull of on one hand, and yet I still want this game pretty bad. Oh video game violence, why can’t I quit you?

