‘Mortal Kombat X’ Has The Most Ridiculously Elaborate Fatalities Yet. Here’s Proof.

Mortal Kombat developer Netherrealm Studios recently held a Mortal Kombat X livestream, and thankfully, YouTuber Maximilan Dood captured all the goriest bits, including several new Fatalities in one handy little video.
It seems as if gruesomely elaborate is the order of the day when it comes to Mortal Kombat X’s Fatalities as they mostly involve at least three or four separate steps. For instance, in one of his new Fatalities, Scorpion blows a hole in his opponent’s torso, leaving his heart handling like an over-sized uvula, then he slices off the front half his face, causing his brain to pop out of his skull like the drawer on a cash-register. It’s absurd, but it’s also kind of great.
Check out the carnage below…
I can count the number of Fatalities I’ve been able to successfully pull of on one hand, and yet I still want this game pretty bad. Oh video game violence, why can’t I quit you?
Via Kotaku
Kind of a related question: Have there been any next gen fighting games that are in the vein of Karate Champ where it’s only like a good hit to win, or at least like realistically violent?
Aside from EA UFC, probably not a lot of games taking that route.
Check out my Kickstarter for an xbox arcade remake of Karate Champ coming soon.
I honestly would like any other early fighting game than “two sticks” Karate Champ.
None of dem show any ground game. I beat dem wit my zhou-zhitzu.
— Royce Gracie
that quan chi fatality made my balls wet
My problem with these new fatalities is that even the previous game’s fatalities looked somewhat cartoonish but these, while still exaggerated, look more gore porny and fetishistic more than anything. It feels wrong watching these. It feels like I’m watching someone else’s porn.
They don’t feel a whole lot imaginative either. I mean, you pour a guy’s guts out, the least you can do is strangle him with them. Kudos to Quan Chi for doing something different with his Fatality.
@Renton: Death by guts strangling you say?
[33.media.tumblr.com]
@Vice4Life Mortal Kombat guys should really take inspiration from Riki-Oh. I mean, that gif is like the least fun death scene in that movie and that’s saying something.
I want my PS3 MK Fight Stick to work with PS4! Sony said it’s possible, but the devs need ton implement it.
so we’re still doing these eh
What can X bring to the table that 9 didn’t already? Feels like a zero sum game at this point, and far as I know MK doesn’t have the fighting game community following that Street Fighter does. Just spinning our wheels here.
Does Liu Kang still drop the arcade machine? Is it just a much prettier looking arcade machine?
As someone who hasn’t played a Mortal Kombat game in a really, really long time, I have no idea who any of those bros are.
What’s their deal?
Are we crossing the line between funny/entertaining and just plain sick? Because I’m pretty sure that’s how you cross the line…
Some lame-ass character designs now. Also, fatalities basically just being cut scenes is kind of lame too. At least they used to be in engine.
Fatalitites need more of these:
[i.imgur.com]
Jax- MKII