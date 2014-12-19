Mysterious Bones Are Unearthed In London In A Creepy ‘The Order: 1886’ Viral Video

The Order: 1886 is looking fairly solid, but it seems like Sony is looking to drum up interest in the game with something other than regular old gameplay footage. They’ve put together a faux news report about a mysterious skeleton being discovered in London that’s pretty realistic and actually quite creepy (it was originally released in Japan, hence the Japanese subtitles).

Check out report from “BCO News” below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Wouldn’t mind if Sony popped off a few more of these viral vids – as long at they’re not hinting at a modern-day component to The Order. Had enough of that with Assassin’s Creed, thank you very much.

Via DualShockers