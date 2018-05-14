Nintendo

Nintendo is back to deliver 8-Bit nostalgia that will fit in the palm of your hand. Beginning June 29, Nintendo has announced the return of the NES Classic, promising that the console that sold out instantly upon its launch in November 2016 will be on shelves with enough manufactured that you won’t have to wait in tents outside your local retailer for a chance to play three-decade-old classics with relative ease.

As a refresher, here are the 30 games the NES Classic offers (via The Verge):

Balloon Fight

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Final Fantasy

Galaga

Ghosts’N Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega Man 2

Metroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Super C

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Tecmo Bowl

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

In addition to the NES Classic, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic will also be on shelves and available through the end of the year. The NES Classic is $60, while the SNES is priced at an extremely fair $80, and both will be hot items. Hopefully, they’ve manufactured enough to keep the resellers at bay.

(Via The Verge)