New ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Trailer Unleashes A Scarecrow Nightmare

The final part of the Batman: Arkham Knight Ace Chemicals trailer is here, and it features more Batman ass-kicking and a little Batmobile-on-helicopter action. It also features a brief look at Scarecrow Nightmare, a mission where you have to make your way through Gotham while under the effects of Scarecrow’s fear gas.
Check out the trailer below…
By the way, the Scarecrow Nightmare mission will be exclusive to PS4, so you might want to take that into account when deciding which console you’re going to buy to play Arkham Knight.
Via Playstation Blog
Still looking super badass, though I find it funny that Batman has a tank that shoots bullets and explosives that could potentially break his biggest rule. Still, looks awesome.
The answer is always robots. Unless the dudes fall over, then it’s beanbags. Unless they bleed, in which case, they’re robots.
Ah, the old Foot Clan method. Very smart.
Batman cant say “fuck”? HE’S THE GODDAMN BATMAN AND CAN SAY FUCK ANY FUCKING TIME HE WANTS
oh man, dat shadow strike. now if only bats could flurry kill and make heads explode. SIGH.