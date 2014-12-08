New ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Trailer Unleashes A Scarecrow Nightmare

12.08.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The final part of the Batman: Arkham Knight Ace Chemicals trailer is here, and it features more Batman ass-kicking and a little Batmobile-on-helicopter action. It also features a brief look at Scarecrow Nightmare, a mission where you have to make your way through Gotham while under the effects of Scarecrow’s fear gas.

Check out the trailer below…

By the way, the Scarecrow Nightmare mission will be exclusive to PS4, so you might want to take that into account when deciding which console you’re going to buy to play Arkham Knight.

Via Playstation Blog

