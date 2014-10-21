New ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Trailer Shows Off Its Classes And Party Members

Unlike some other sprawling western RPGs like Skyrim or The Witcher, BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition places a lot of importance on crafting your main character and gathering a unique party. For your main character you can choose between three classes and four different races, and your party can be assembled from a cast of nine different characters.

This particular trailer gives you a look at the abilities of the game’s three classes, as well as three of the characters you can add to your party (Iron Bull, Dorian Pavus and Sera)…

I dunno – Dragon Age: Inquisition looks a tad clunky, and I wasn’t hugely into past games in the series, but I do like the classic BioWare focus on character and party management. Anyone out there feeling this Dragon Age, or are you waiting for more polished looking RPGs like The Witcher 3?

