New ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Trailer Shows Off Its Classes And Party Members

Unlike some other sprawling western RPGs like Skyrim or The Witcher, BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition places a lot of importance on crafting your main character and gathering a unique party. For your main character you can choose between three classes and four different races, and your party can be assembled from a cast of nine different characters.
This particular trailer gives you a look at the abilities of the game’s three classes, as well as three of the characters you can add to your party (Iron Bull, Dorian Pavus and Sera)…
I dunno – Dragon Age: Inquisition looks a tad clunky, and I wasn’t hugely into past games in the series, but I do like the classic BioWare focus on character and party management. Anyone out there feeling this Dragon Age, or are you waiting for more polished looking RPGs like The Witcher 3?
Via IGN
Once reviews come out I’ll make my decision. Honestly, I like Dragon Age a lot; it’s got great lore and the first game was phenomenal. Didn’t play 2 but I’ve heard the complaints. Looking forward to 3 and hoping it’s as good as it looks. The deal breaker will be customization options since 3 classes is really not a lot to play with.
2 had a combat system I wasn’t a huge fan of, but I found many of the characters interesting. The side stories were better than the main plot…Still, it’s probably ridiculously cheap now, so you might want to give it a try if you’re considering the 3rd.
I’m hoping this will be good, because i want to play aaaaaaaaaaanything before the year is over. What a terrible year for videogames.
It’s my most anticipated game this year (The Witcher in 2015). I’m in the beta for their Dragon Age Keep program, and while I can’t go into specifics (had to sign an NDA) I’m very impressed with everything they’ve done thus far. I have high hopes for Dragon Age: Inquisition. The second game may have been a letdown–I blame that more on EA than on BioWare–but with the massive success of the ME series they’ve got the budget to create something really great. Here’s hoping it holds up to my expectations, but I’m honestly feeling pretty positive about it.
“Polished” is one of the last words I’d use to describe the terrible controls and messy interface of The Witcher games.I’m not saying they’re bad games, I’m just not sure what’s “polished” about them.
First game was great, second was meh.
Agreed. Bring it back around Bioware.