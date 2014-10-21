New ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ Trailer Shows Off Its Classes And Party Members

#Video Games
10.21.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Unlike some other sprawling western RPGs like Skyrim or The Witcher, BioWare’s Dragon Age: Inquisition places a lot of importance on crafting your main character and gathering a unique party. For your main character you can choose between three classes and four different races, and your party can be assembled from a cast of nine different characters.

This particular trailer gives you a look at the abilities of the game’s three classes, as well as three of the characters you can add to your party (Iron Bull, Dorian Pavus and Sera)…

I dunno – Dragon Age: Inquisition looks a tad clunky, and I wasn’t hugely into past games in the series, but I do like the classic BioWare focus on character and party management. Anyone out there feeling this Dragon Age, or are you waiting for more polished looking RPGs like The Witcher 3?

Via IGN

