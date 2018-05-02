The New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Arrives Guns Blazing

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming in October, sadly delayed from the spring, but we’ve seen little more than beautiful screenshots of the game. While this new trailer doesn’t quite give us details on the gameplay, it does explain just what the giant open-world Western has coming for the main quest.

Set in 1899, twelve years before the original, this fills in the story of the Van Der Linde Gang and one of its key members, Arthur Morgan. After a robbery goes well off the rails in the sleepy town of Blackwater, the gang has to tear across the fictional West, avoiding bounty hunters and federales, while Morgan is torn between his loyalties to the gang and his deepening concerns about his conscience. And, of course, we’ll learn a little more about John Marston, the protagonist of the first game, and just how Dutch Van Der Linde wound up where we find him in the original Red Dead Redemption.

Sadly, we don’t get much of a sense of the gameplay, despite a few shots designed to feel that way, but since E3 is on the horizon, and the game’s October release date is only a few months off, we’ll likely see more of that soon. And no sign of any zombies yet, but we’re sure that a nod to Undead Nightmare is on the way.

(via Rockstar)