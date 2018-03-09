Nintendo Teases A New ‘Super Smash Bros’ Coming To The Switch In 2018

03.08.18

Nintendo Switch devotees will soon have a Super Smash Bros. to call their very own. We didn’t just plunk that YouTube rectangle titled “Super Smash Bros. is coming to Nintendo Switch!” at the top of this post just for funzos, y’know.

Nintendo unveiled a detail-light but intrigue-heavy teaser on Thursday promising the arrival of Super Smash Bros. as a Switch title. The video, clocking in at 74 seconds, features flames, Mario, Link and a bit of Splatoon flavor, putting the Inklings into the action for the first time. It’s been a bit of a wait since the last go-around in the Super Smash Bros. franchise with 2014’s Wii U edition being the last “new” game of the bunch.

So what can we expect from Super Smash Bros. for the Switch? Nintendo’s not saying much. Outside of the promise of an unspecified 2018 arrival date, not much else has been revealed by the video game giant on the title. Instead, gamers can fantasize about how the Nintendo Switch’s accessibility can elevate their experience. Or if you’re like me, this time is valuable for coming up with excuses why you are always getting your toadstool stomped by the competition. While we wait for details to escape Nintendo’s castle, why not revisit this clip of a dad reenacting the franchise’s assorted taunts? With no set release date, there’s definitely time to spare.

