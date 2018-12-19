Getty Image

Tyler Blevins is better known as Ninja to gamers. That’s because he’s one of the best video gamers in the world. Much like anyone who gets the “best in the world” consideration thrown around, there’s a reason people spend hours watching him do what he does best.

Simply put, Blevins can do things in video games like Fortnite that others simply cannot. The way he builds and shoots is really something to marvel at, and the skills it takes to play at his level come from more than just a lot of practice. Blevins made headlines in March by telling CNBC that he makes $500,000 a month playing Fortnite, and that’s before his endorsement deals and partnerships with companies like Samsung and Red Bull.

But this isn’t a 27 year old just bragging about how much money he makes playing games. As Ninja explained to the New York Times, he thinks it’s important for people to know how successful you can be playing video games, just like any other hobby that takes over your life as you grow up. Like, say, basketball.