Nintendo Is Going To Make Money This Year, Might Not Be Dooooooomed!

#Business #Nintendo #Video Games
10.29.14 4 years ago 17 Comments

It’s been a good few years to be a Nintendo hater. Nintendo has not posted a profit for the past three years, something that would have been unthinkable for most of the company’s long, illustrious history. As a result, both fans and publishers have largely written off the Wii U and armchair analysts have latched onto the idea that Nintendo should abandon hardware and start pumping out cheap content for mobile devices.

Even though Nintendo is, judging by the mood online, thoroughly washed up, they’ve quietly been piecing together a comeback this year. The 3DS continues to be a solid seller on the back of new hits like Bravely Default and Tomodachi Life, and Nintendo scored a major hit with the excellent Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. They’re also, importantly, now making a profit on every Wii U sold. During the first half of this financial year (financial years run from April to March) Nintendo sold 2.1 million 3DSes and 1.12 Wii Us, which isn’t huge, but much healthier than last year’s numbers.

This all added up to Nintendo generating a $132 million profit during April – September of this year (during the same period last year they only made around $5 million). Of course with Christmas and big games like Super Smash Bros. for Wii U on the way, Nintendo’s financials can only improve, all but guaranteeing a healthy profit at the end of this fiscal year.

So yes, maybe, just maybe, Nintendo isn’t DOOOOMED (for a few days at least).

Via CVG

Around The Web

TOPICS#Business#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGS3DSBUSINESSmario kart 8NintendoSuper Smash Bros.video gamesWii U

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP