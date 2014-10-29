Nintendo Is Going To Make Money This Year, Might Not Be Dooooooomed!

It’s been a good few years to be a Nintendo hater. Nintendo has not posted a profit for the past three years, something that would have been unthinkable for most of the company’s long, illustrious history. As a result, both fans and publishers have largely written off the Wii U and armchair analysts have latched onto the idea that Nintendo should abandon hardware and start pumping out cheap content for mobile devices.
Even though Nintendo is, judging by the mood online, thoroughly washed up, they’ve quietly been piecing together a comeback this year. The 3DS continues to be a solid seller on the back of new hits like Bravely Default and Tomodachi Life, and Nintendo scored a major hit with the excellent Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. They’re also, importantly, now making a profit on every Wii U sold. During the first half of this financial year (financial years run from April to March) Nintendo sold 2.1 million 3DSes and 1.12 Wii Us, which isn’t huge, but much healthier than last year’s numbers.
This all added up to Nintendo generating a $132 million profit during April – September of this year (during the same period last year they only made around $5 million). Of course with Christmas and big games like Super Smash Bros. for Wii U on the way, Nintendo’s financials can only improve, all but guaranteeing a healthy profit at the end of this fiscal year.
So yes, maybe, just maybe, Nintendo isn’t DOOOOMED (for a few days at least).
Via CVG
Good to hear they’ve salvaged it. Still, obligatory: [youtu.be]
Of course they’re not doome, that’s a silly notion…
….yet-
*KiraJustAsPlannedFace.jpg*
Mwahahahaha
Going from 5 to 132 million? Good lord that’s high variance.
Yeah, I’m wondering how they got the Wii U to be profitable and the 3DS to sell to the point that they turned things around like that. I’m assuming cocaine.
Maybe a lot (A LOT) of people secretly want Bayonetta 2, but will never, ever admit it.
I love Bayonetta 2. The game play is amazing. I actually do not care for Super Smash Brothers. I am in teh minority here. But SSB is the only Nintendo franchise that I do not care about.
Now Nintendo how about a new Metroid (Which Retro has to be working on something) and a new Starfox. Pair those two up with the new Zelda and I will be one happy customer.
Just face it, everyone wants Bayonetta on their Wii.
@Wilkinsbane The only one ashamed of that game is Platinum, for some reason. Despite the constant crotch shots and HERP DERP BOOBIES attitude it’s ridiculously fun.
Well then. Bayonetta’s fan base is much more active than I realized. Just to be clear, I have no problems with the series.
@Dan Seitz
Why should Platinum be ashamed of making a game that’s better at Devil May Cry than the thing Capcom turned out? Those guys are great and should be proud of their work. The first game was incredibly fun and Bayonetta 2 is the only reason I’m contemplating buying a Wii U?
@Nippopotamus That’s kind of the tone, though. Keep in mind this game’s T&A level is not only well beyond the first one, we’re squarely into “BMX XXX” territory here. That’s usually a sign nobody involved has any real confidence in a game and are trying to hide a poor product. Which is kind of insane because it’s a really fun, really well-done game.
My guess is they were worried people would think they’d gone “kiddie,” so they amped everything up to eleven.
I’d say a contributing factor would be the USD to JPY exchange rate. It was an issue Nintendo identified when the losses started, and the USD has been recovering recently. [www.xe.com]
Check out the big brain on Brad!!
I must be a part of the salvage team. I bought a 3DS in February of this year because I just couldn’t make any more excuses to not buy one and stop playing my old DS games. I bought a Wii U in April of this year because they announced Mario Kart 8. It also didn’t hurt that the console came with Windwaker and that I got Pikmin 3 for free with the Mario Kart 8 registration deal from Club Nintendo. Since then, I’ve bought six 3DS games and three Wii U games.
I’ve had a 3DS for a while, but I just bought a Wii U after putting it off for a year or two. I haven’t bought anything yet since Mario Bros U and Luigi U is a very long game(s) but I’ll be picking up Wind Waker and Wonderful 101 pretty soon. Looking forward to Smash… but I may not buy it, I dunno.
As for the 3DS, I buy a game every month or two.
Are there more details about what they did to cut what I assume is the manufacturing cost of the Wii U to make it profitable?