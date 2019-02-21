Nintendo

Things are changing at Nintendo, but the name at the top of the video game company will look very familiar to fans of the company’s most popular game.

Reggie Fils-Aimé, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America, announced on Thursday that he would retire in April. Fils-Amé was beloved by Nintendo fans for his willingness to interact with those who obsess about the gaming company, and his goodbye message the company shared on Thursday included some of the many fun things the president had done during presentations and videos over the years.