Nintendo Reveals A Whopping 50+ New Features For ‘Super Smash Bros.’ For Wii U

The release of the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. is only weeks away, so Nintendo finally fully pulled the curtain back on all the game’s exclusive features, and, well, there’s a lot of ’em. So many that Nintendo put together a fun 50-FACT EXTRAVAGANZA video for the game.

Some of the most significant new revelations include a Mario Party-esque board game mode, the ability to play with up to eight players and, yes, Mewtwo is on the way as DLC. Check out the epic video below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I like how the main message of that video was basically “Smash Bros. 3DS? Whatta piece of crap.” At least they’re being honest – this looks like the definitive version and then some.

Via GoNintendo