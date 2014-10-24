Nintendo Reveals A Whopping 50+ New Features For ‘Super Smash Bros.’ For Wii U

#Nintendo #Video Games
10.24.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

The release of the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. is only weeks away, so Nintendo finally fully pulled the curtain back on all the game’s exclusive features, and, well, there’s a lot of ’em. So many that Nintendo put together a fun 50-FACT EXTRAVAGANZA video for the game.

Some of the most significant new revelations include a Mario Party-esque board game mode, the ability to play with up to eight players and, yes, Mewtwo is on the way as DLC. Check out the epic video below…

I like how the main message of that video was basically “Smash Bros. 3DS? Whatta piece of crap.” At least they’re being honest – this looks like the definitive version and then some.

Via GoNintendo

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSMewtwoNintendoSmash Bros.Super Smash Bros.Super Smash Bros. for 3DSSuper Smash Bros. for Wii Uvideo games

