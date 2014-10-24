Nintendo Reveals A Whopping 50+ New Features For ‘Super Smash Bros.’ For Wii U

The release of the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. is only weeks away, so Nintendo finally fully pulled the curtain back on all the game’s exclusive features, and, well, there’s a lot of ’em. So many that Nintendo put together a fun 50-FACT EXTRAVAGANZA video for the game.
Some of the most significant new revelations include a Mario Party-esque board game mode, the ability to play with up to eight players and, yes, Mewtwo is on the way as DLC. Check out the epic video below…
I like how the main message of that video was basically “Smash Bros. 3DS? Whatta piece of crap.” At least they’re being honest – this looks like the definitive version and then some.
Via GoNintendo
damnit nintendo. I have no room in my budget for video games. I was perfectly happy with SSB3DS, but now all the shit I wanted in that you put into the WiiU version.
…guess I’m going to forego eating for a month or two to purchase a WiiU.
So in other words we’re supposed to be impressed by the fact that it isn’t exactly the same as the previous version?
Oh right this is Smash Bros, that actually is impressive for that franchise.
Ohhhh snarky game fan is snarky.
I think some people would have loved to know this in advance BEFORE buying the 3DS version, in case they were interested in the features to decide which one to buy. Oh well…
And you just explained why Nintendo didn’t tell us until now.
I thought it was kind of obvious that the console would have a lot more content anyway. The 3DS version is pretty bare compared to Brawl outside of the roster size
@Nate Birch Well, ASIDE from the obvious.
@I Bent My Wookie Of course, but having a better idea what would you be missing would have been nice. Don’t believe someone right now is regretting having saved some more?
8 player smash?
[memecrunch.com]
How is the 8 player thing going to work? I don’t have a Wii U (yet.) Is there enough controller ports? It’s a local mode only.
Apparently you can connect up to 8 wireless controllers to the Wii U — so I guess it won’t be available if you all want to use Gamecube controllers.
@Nate Birch So you know, it’s confirmed you’ll be able to connect 2 separate GC controller adapters: 1 to the front, and 1 to the back of the Wii U. That’s 8 GC controllers.
Geno DLC please.
The great thing about this series is Geno appearing in the game isn’t actually out of the question.
How are there two Links? Do their timelines match up?
It’s not really that kind of game. Olimar is practically microscopic in the Pikmin games, and Bowser is Gigantic. The game has both Link and Toon Link because it’s bringing several different games into 1 fighter.
Or you were just trolling, Col. Shitt Goose.